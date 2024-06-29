It is very common to find on platforms such as social networks the joy that many people experience when, after having completed the corresponding procedures, they finally receive their green card. However, this immigration status not only grants privileges, but also different obligations and there is one you should consider if you plan to travel abroad.

According to the criteria of

One of the first decisions that new residents often make is to travel to their home country to be able to reunite with their family. While this is permitted and, One of the benefits offered by the green card, as it allows you to leave and return to the country without major problems, It is important to know that there are some conditions in this regard.

In the guide that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) offers to new permanent residents, it explains that It is a mistake to believe that having a green card means that it is possible to live abroad and maintain resident status. to return to the United States whenever desired.

If you have ever heard that you can live in another country and keep your residency as long as you travel to the United States at least once a year, you should know that this is a myth and that this could lead to you losing your green card.

And it is that This status only gives people the ability to make temporary trips. Leaving the United States for a long period of time can be considered an abandonment of status, because when the green card is granted it is assumed that you have the intention of making the North American nation your permanent homeland.

Thus, if you leave the country for between six and twelve months, or it is proven that you did not intend to make the United States your permanent home, will not be able to keep the green card.

But, this does require going abroad for more than a year, and there is a plausible justification, Uscis gives you the opportunity to request a re-entry permit through form I-131, o Application for travel document.

If you are going to leave the United States for a long time, notify Uscis. Photo:iStock Share

What is the purpose of the travel document application permit?

Form I-131 can be submitted through the Uscis portal and is requested when someone who has permanent residence intends to leave the United States for a long period of time.

This document is valid for two years and can be presented at the port of entry. when applying for re-entry into the United States.

However, USCIS clarifies that possessing this type of permit will not guarantee admission to the North American country, but It will facilitate the process to verify that you had previously obtained resident status.

They also clarified that anyone who travels abroad, even with a green card, You will be required to undergo a full immigration inspection when you return to the United States.