The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 is about to end and, as in each tournament, many teams are already preparing their participation in the next tournament, that is the case of Deportivo Cruz Azul, especially with the new sports project that it leads Ricardo Ferretti as technical director and from the directive with Oscar Perez; so the movements begin to sound from La Noria.
You have to remember that your own Tuca Ferretti He anticipated from his arrival on the cement bench that it was too early to define ups and downs in the Machine, so he warned that he would first get to know the team and based on the performance of the soccer players, as well as the needs on the pitch, he would go to work in the assembly of the squad for the Apertura 2024, so as to define their situation in this tournament, more decisions will begin to be made.
And although the specifications of the next reinforcements for the sky-blue team have not yet been fully defined, what is clear are the positions that will have to be reinforced at any cost and they are those of a central defender and a center forward.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
And it is that, although Ramiro Funes Mori could renew his contract and remain in the team, while the permanence of Julio Cesar Dominguez remains uncertain, within the club they know of the urgency to reinforce the first line, because it must be remembered that even Juan Escobar He has had to play in the center, despite the fact that his main role had been on the right side.
While in the offensive part there is no doubt that the great urgency points to a scorer, because to this day there is no striker who has been able to take charge of the goals in the sky-blue team, nor any who has taken over the position, well the ‘Tuca‘ has given opportunity to everyone since Augusto Lotti, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro and Iván Morales.
#mandatory #reinforcements #arrive #Cruz #Azul #summer
Leave a Reply