People who meet the requirements to be able to retire, except for age, can access the subsidy for people over 52 years of age from the State Public Employment Service. This is a monthly benefit for those who are unemployed and economically vulnerable, and have exhausted unemployment or the unemployment benefit. Specifically, those who meet these requirements can benefit from this aid:

– Being unemployed.

– Be 52 years old or older.

– Be registered as a job seeker for one month from the moment the unemployment benefit that was being received runs out and during the entire period in which the aid is received.

– Fulfill the activity commitment.

– Lack of own income greater than 75% of the minimum interprofessional salary, during the entire time that the subsidy is received.

– Evidence that all the requirements are met to access any type of contributory retirement pension and that they have contributed unemployment for a minimum of 6 years.

Those who access this subsidy should know that the amount for this 2023 corresponds to 80% of the public multiple-effect income indicator (Iprem) and the retirement contribution base will be 125% of the current minimum contribution. Payment is made monthly in the middle of the month and by crediting the bank account. The SEPE indicates that the benefit can be received “until you reach the ordinary age required to be entitled to a contributory retirement pension in the Social Security system”, but for this to be possible, a mandatory procedure must be completed. : a statement of income.

How to present the income statement



It is a necessary step to continue collecting the subsidy for people over 52 years of age: present the income statement each year, together with the documentation that justifies them. It must be done every twelve months after the entitlement to the subsidy begins and it can be processed electronically or in person.

In the event that income has not exceeded 75% of the SMI in any month and you have a digital certificate, electronic DNI or [email protected] system, you can process it through the SEPE Electronic Office. If you do not meet these requirements, you will have to go to a benefits office. For both situations you have a submission period of 15 business days from the indicated date. If you do not present this income statement, the SEPE reports that “the payment of the subsidy and the Social Security contribution will be interrupted.”