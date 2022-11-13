God only knows how much money the Japanese (and not only them … Ed) have left in the coffers of the Mandarakethe well-known chain of stores specializing in the sale of various materials for otakuoften second-hand, but now it seems that the parties have reversed.

Makoto Yoshihirastore manger Mandarake Grand Chaos from Nipponbashirecently reported to the police of Osaka a recent vandalism, where a group of people approached the building to deface it with graffiti. But that is not all: A reward of 300,000 Yen has been set for those who will offer useful information to identify the perpetrators.

Yoshihira has no intention of dropping the charges and pretending that nothing has happened, but wants at all costs that the culprit is brought to justice, apologize, and above all you pay for the damage it has done.

At the time of this news, the culprits have yet to be identified.

