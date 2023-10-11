The Mandarache and Hache awards for the promotion of reading in Cartagena, which each year convene the largest literary jury in the world – 7,000 students from the IES of Cartagena and also from Colombia and Chile – will have graphic novel authors, among the eight who will compete in the 19th edition of this event, which will take place in 2024, after a participation process that begins this month. Under the motto ‘Mandarache must be lived’, the program had a 72% budget increase in 2023.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted this novelty during the presentation of the awards this Wednesday in the IES Jiménez de la Espada library. Awards that increase the budget, which translates, according to the mayor, into an increase in international participation thanks to the incorporation of 120 more students from educational centers in Cartagenas, Colombia and Chile. The call is made with the motto #hayquevivirlo and a poster designed by Salvador J. Roldán from ZRVK.

The works of 2024



The 2024 Hache Prize will be contested between ‘Jeans’ by Mónica Rodríguez, a novel that mixes different stories with something in common: jeans; ‘The Meteorite is us’, by the Argentine cartoonist and cartoonist Dario Adanti, a non-fiction comic that tries to explain climate change by analyzing millions of years of evolution; and finally the novel ‘Heroes Wanted’, by Paloma Muiña, a story of everyday heroism.

In the case of the Mandarache 2024 Prize, the novel ‘Supersaurus’, the literary debut of Meryem El Mehdati, is competing in this edition, which narrates with humor and a great ironic distance the incorporation of a young woman into the world of work; the graphic novel ‘The War of the Worlds’, by the winners of the National Comic Award, Javier Olivares and Santiago García, inspired on this occasion by the work of HG Wells; and ‘Music for Hitler’, by Yolanda García Serrano and Juan Carlos Rubio, a play that includes a lesson in history, humanism, memory and a plea by the great Spanish musician Pau Casals, in defense of freedom, democracy and human rights.