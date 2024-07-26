At the time of his dismissal, the company announced it was parting ways with Carano for “social media comments denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities … abhorrent and unacceptable.” In a motion to dismiss filed in April, the company argued it had a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech and was acting within First Amendment grounds.

The judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett did not agree with the defense of Disneyclaiming that the company had failed to provide evidence that it employed public-spirited actors for the purpose of promoting the values ​​of respect, decency, integrity or inclusion, and therefore had the right to fire her. With this victory in hand, Carano shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she said she was moved by the court’s decision.

Here is what she said:

It moves me to tears. After three and a half brutal years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity. What happened to me was unacceptable, absurd and abusive, among other things. It should not have happened to me and it should not happen to anyone else in the future. Let it stop here. I literally fought to get to where I am in my career through intense ups and downs, and I will continue that fight to keep doing what I love. I am grateful to everyone who stood by me and defended me, and I am so sorry that similar situations have happened to some of you. I want you to know that I see you and I am with you. Thank you to Elon Musk, a man I have never met, who so kindly gave me the opportunity to fight. Thank you for standing up for justice for all of humanity. May God bless you and your family in the years to come because He has chosen you for such a time as this.

It is worth mentioning that the lawsuit is being financed by the social network X, so Elon Musk became involved in providing support.

Via: Huffpost

Author’s note: With this in mind, I don’t think she’ll be able to return to the series, but taking a significant amount of money from them is not going to be ruled out, so the actress will possibly walk away with a few million.