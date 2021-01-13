Star wars has a long list of products within the food industry video game, and if you are a fan of this saga, you will know that the last ones were in charge of Electronic arts.

It was recently confirmed that this company would not be the only one that could use the rights, since Ubisoft announced that it is already working on a new title that will be open world.

The strange thing is that two sources showed that the next game of Star wars could be focused on The Mandalorian.

Massive Entertainment, the study that was in charge of The Division, you will have in your hands the possibility of bringing us a great open world title that will take place in the universe of Star wars, although at the moment there are not many details.

Despite this, two comments showed that this project is related to The Mandalorian, and one of them is an official source.

The next Star Wars game would read the Mandalorian

The first to suggest it was Jason schreier, who spoke of the famous Star Wars 1313, which seems to have already fallen into oblivion.

‘Many people ask about this but it will never happen. The Star Wars 1313 team dispersed and the code is eight years old. More likely, Lucasfilm will launch a bunch of new Star Wars games, including maybe one about a bounty hunter. ‘

One day after this tweet was posted, Ubisoft made it official that they were already working on an open world game, but the comment that got the most attention came from the Montreal division.

In covering the official announcement, he added the phrase ‘This is the way’, which is used by Mandalorians in the series of Disney +.

‘The phrase makes it very clear.’

Although they did not say it directly, their use of this phrase practically confirms that we will see I send already Baby yoda In an open world game, although for mere formality, it is better to wait for them to say so publicly.

Would you like to see this mercenary on consoles?

