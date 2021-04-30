The Mandalorian It will still be off the screen for a few more months, at least while they finish filming the episodes of the new season.

Fans of Star wars they loved the story of Controller and Baby Yoda, so the public gamer It didn’t take long for him to ask for a video game to be dedicated to them.

So far it has not been confirmed that any study is in charge of a title inspired by The Mandalorian, but a recent rumor assures that such a project does exist and even points to proof of it.

Shpeshal ed, host of the podcast XboxEra, seems to have screwed up by revealing what appears to be classified information, and all to point out a curious detail in an image of Phil Spencer.

Through your account Twitter, Ed was questioned as to whether a Funko from The Mandalorian it was an indicator that Xbox was already working on a related game, and his answer was yes.

‘Okay. So you noticed… there is a Funko from The Mandalorian on Phil’s shelf. Yes. Someone is making a game of The Mandalorian. I’m not sure who. I am sorry’.

As you can imagine, this revelation caused excitement in the fans, who began to ask for specific details.

This pressure seems to have caught the attention of someone important, since a short time later Shpeshal published another message assuring that he made a mistake when revealing said information about The Mandalorian.

‘Ok, maybe I’m wrong. Yes there will be a game of Command. I think I said something that I shouldn’t have said yet. Hope this doesn’t compromise my source. I have a few apologies to make. ‘

A short time later the tweets they were eliminated, so there is no strong support to ensure that the information is real.

Would you like them to make a game of The Mandalorian?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



