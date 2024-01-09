













The Mandalorian will have its movie as well as a fourth season









Fans still don't have much information about the new season of The Mandalorian, which is in the process of filming. However, It was announced that a new film will be directed and produced by Jon Favreau – the same creator of the series. More details have been promised for the remainder of 2024; so it is likely that the production will begin filming this year.

However, details of protagonists and story are still under lock and key; so it might not be Pedro Pascal who stars in future installments; but rather some of the other favorite characters.

At the end of the day, The world of George Lucas has already proven to be quite broad and with a lot of narrative potential. Let us remember that Pedro Pascal and his leading role have not been the only special thing about the series, which bequeathed important characters such as Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, who could also have her own section.

The Madalorian will have a movie and a fourth season, although Pedro Pascal might not be in them.

So we are facing Pandora's box, the new installment of The Mandalorian It will be an absolute surprise. You are excited?

We recommend you: The Mandalorian: Rumors suggest that it will receive a movie instead of a fourth season

Where can I watch The Mandalorian? How many seasons does he have?

At the moment, The Mandalorian It has three seasons that are available on Disney Plus.

The series follows the story of Din Djarin –played by Pedro Pascal, who achieved great popularity after the adaptation of The Last of Us– and Grogu; Both are in a new era that involves many movements in their universe, the New Republic will motivate different paths for both of them who find themselves at a threshold with deep corners that remain to be explored.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 3 visits today)