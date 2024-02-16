The Mandalorianthe famous television series starring Pedro Pascal, is destined to become one shooter first person developed by Respawn Entertainment: this is supported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, who as we know very rarely makes mistakes.

According to Henderson's sources, the project would still be in its initial stages but some aspects have already been established, such as the fact that in the game we will control a Mandalorian bounty hunter, against the backdrop of a galaxy dominated by the Empire.

Another apparently consolidated element is that of great mobility of the protagonistlinked to the use of the jetpack and the acrobatic maneuvers that this device allows you to perform, such as vertical shots, Apex Legends-style slides and more.

Henderson also reports that the game will encourage us to use a fighting style that is as spectacular as possiblerewarding performing impactful maneuvers with rewards that include the ability to refill your health.