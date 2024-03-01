













A previous report revealed that Respawn Entertainment was working on a video game style The Mandalorian. However, another suggests that Electronic Arts apparently decided to cancel it.

This is certainly unfortunate, as this title had apparently advanced enough to be in a playable state.

This information comes from the tests that the beta testers were carrying out and which apparently were positive.

But EA considered it too risky to publish this title, which some believe was based on the series. The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm and Disney+.

But the original source of the information never confirmed that this was the case, although it was based on an unidentified Mandalorian.

The idea is that he would travel the galaxy looking for criminals and collect the appropriate rewards. The player would have his own base, armory and even spaceship.

Fountain: Disney+.

Yes, precisely like Mando in The Mandalorian and it would still have a station for updates.

In this title you could choose the missions, equip the necessary weapons, upgrade the armor and fly the ship to the locations.

As the original report said, it would not be open world but linear. But there would be great areas to explore. The combat would be very fast thanks to the use of the jetpack and would even take ideas from Doom.

In addition to the most wanted, there would be no shortage of Stormtroopers, of which there would be several types. There would be no shortage of bosses, such as some of the most difficult enemies to The Mandalorianlike the AT-ST.

Some enemies would be according to the planet being visited. And for what platforms was this video game inspired by The Mandalorian?

Fountain: Disney+.

Well, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC. Some believe that this title would have attracted many gamers.

With details from Insider Gaming. Apart from this style title The Mandalorian We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

