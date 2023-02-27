Disney released a new trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian that reminds us that The series will premiere on March 1, 2023.. Each new episode will fall on a Wednesday and so on until April 19 where the end will fall with chapter 23, which is written by Jon Favreau.

The trailer for The Mandalorian shows us the return of Din Djarin and little Grogu arriving at what seems to be what is left of Mandalore and what remains of the Mandalorians. The third season sounds like it will focus on the redemption of Pedro Pascal’s character.

During a good part of the video we see flights of the Mandalorian’s ship, Grogu using force to defend himself and a good number of new characters that will surely make the life of the protagonist square, especially because he is now a kind of exile for not following the path.

Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

What is a fact is that we saw many Tie Fighters that will surely want to claim all that happened in the previous seasons, especially that Grogu did not end up in their hands.

How many episodes will the third season of The Mandalorian have?

As we told you, the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere on March 1 and from then on every Wednesday until April 19 we will have a new episode of this long-awaited series that many want to see.

On the other hand, how many episodes does the third season of The Mandalorian have? According to the official information, there are 8 confirmed episodes of which all are written by Jon Favreau. Here are the dates.

Chapter 17 – March 1

Chapter 18 – March 8

Chapter 19 – March 15

Chapter 20 – March 22

Chapter 21 – March 29

Chapter 22 – April 5

Chapter 23 – April 23

Chapter 24 – April 19

Now that you know when they come out, tell us, will you see them week by week or will you wait until they are all together to see a marathon?