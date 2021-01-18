Many fans of Star wars they were very good with the end of The Mandalorian by the surprise appearance of Luke Skywalker. However, according to rumors, this left a bad taste in the mouth of the group of LucasFilms who is writing the stories of High Republic.

According to the information available, the group of writers in charge of creating High Republic, which takes place before the fall of the Jedi with the The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith, I knew nothing of the surprise at the end of The Mandalorian.

The question here is The High Republic is the new product of Lucasfilm that will have comics, books and other products that will build the history of the most outstanding time of the Jedi and they did not want something else to steal their focus of attention, detail that happened with Luke Skywalker at the end of The Mandalorian.

It is worth stating again that these are only rumors and none of this is confirmed. What is a fact is that perhaps the result of the work done by Dave Filoni and Jon favreau with The Mandalorian many fans are happy.

We also recommend: Among Us and The Mandalorian: Now you will even suspect Baby Yoda with this crossover

What’s going to happen to The Mandalorian?

In the beginning, The Mandalorian It was going to end with its second season, however, the outcome we saw only caused it to be extended to one more, especially since now we don’t know what is going to happen to what is left of this breed.

Although the end of the second season leaves us with doubts about what the fate of Grogu / The Child / Baby Yoda will be, the outcome is also open to know what the heck is going to happen to the character of Pedro Pascal.

Now we only have to know when the filming of the last season of The Mandalorian and wait for the other stories Star wars continue to develop because there is still much to see.

Source



