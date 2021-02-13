After the controversial publications on social networks by which Disney Y Lucasfilms they decided to fire Gina Carano of The Mandalorian, the actress’s fans demanded that the same measure be taken against Pedro Pascal.

In social networks the hashtag #FirePedroPascal (#Say goodbye to Peter Pascal), since they consider that the company that produces The Mandalorian was unfair with the decision to Gina Carano.

While the actress shared several controversial views, fans believe that Lucasfilms Y Disney they were hypocritical with their determination. Especially since his own Pedro Pascal, protagonist of the series, made a similar publication a few years ago.

In its Twitter official, Pascal shared an image in which he compares the situation of migrants in U.S, with that of the Jews at the time of the Holocaust in the Nazi Germany.

And although the actor’s publication is from two years ago, fans of Gina Carano compared it with the one performed by the person who played Face dune in The Mandalorian. So now they want Pascal to also be separated from the series.

‘Basically made the same comparison as Gina Carano. The double standard and the hypocrisy is incredible. I love Grogu but I can’t stand Disney. ‘

Pedro Pascal became a trend on Twitter

After thousands of tweets in protest, #FirePedroPascal became a trend in social networks. Many were the people who spoke out against the decision of Disney, so they asked that Gina Carano return to the series or Pascal come out.

‘Gina was fired for comparing the United States to Nazi Germany, but Pedro keeps his job after a similar comparison three years ago (although the image he used is not from the United States or 2018)‘wrote one Twitter user.

It is definitely a controversial topic, although we do not know what the last word of Lucasfilm Y Disney. For now, we hope to continue enjoying The Mandalorian, regardless of who plays the characters.

