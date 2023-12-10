There fourth season Of The Mandalorian could abandon the current episodic formula and become a movie destined for cinemas, in fact the next Star Wars feature film arriving in cinemas.
Jeff Sneider reported this rumor on the podcast The Hot Mic, talking about how Disney’s current plans after the finale of the third season of The Mandalorian are precisely those of transform the show into something different.
“A couple of months ago rumors started circulating that the fourth season of The Mandalorian might become a film“, said Sneider, citing the great difficulties that marked the strike period and the changes they triggered.
“I didn’t give it much weight at the time, but that’s what I’m starting to feel now: whatever the plans are for the new season of the series, will be made into the next Star Wars movie and there will be an announcement later this year.”
The unknown Pedro Pascal
Whatever the exact form of the project, we will need to understand if Pedro Pascal will be available to shoot itgiven that the actor could be busy with the Fantastic Four film as well as with the second season of The Last of Us.
However, a possible absence on the set could be resolved through an expedient already practiced for The Mandalorian, that is, by placing another actor under Mando’s helmet and simply entrusting Pascal with dubbing his dialogues.
