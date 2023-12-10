There fourth season Of The Mandalorian could abandon the current episodic formula and become a movie destined for cinemas, in fact the next Star Wars feature film arriving in cinemas.

Jeff Sneider reported this rumor on the podcast The Hot Mic, talking about how Disney’s current plans after the finale of the third season of The Mandalorian are precisely those of transform the show into something different.

“A couple of months ago rumors started circulating that the fourth season of The Mandalorian might become a film“, said Sneider, citing the great difficulties that marked the strike period and the changes they triggered.

“I didn’t give it much weight at the time, but that’s what I’m starting to feel now: whatever the plans are for the new season of the series, will be made into the next Star Wars movie and there will be an announcement later this year.”