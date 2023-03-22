The return of mandalorians to Disney+ has been receiving a lot of attention online, but new figures suggest that the viewership of the series of Star Wars has dramatically decreased since the season 2 premiere. The third season of the popular series has just released episode 3, but according to the figures released by Samba TV, the first episode of the season got off to a very weak start compared to the record-breaking performance of season 2.

mandalorians has become a success for lucasfilm, offering something that many of the recent films in the franchise have failed to capture. However, despite the fact that the first two seasons recorded some of the highest ratings on Disney+the return of the last season has lagged behind not only the previous season, but also the premieres of Obi Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. On the other hand, the debut scored 50% higher than the most recent series of Star Wars, Andoralthough its criticisms have been greatly outweighed by that series.

Although Disney+ does not reveal specific audience numbers at the moment, data from Samba TV has shown that the debut of the third season of mandalorians was viewed by just under 1.5 million households in the US. This is comparable to the 2.08 million who tuned in for the season 2 premiere, or the 2.14 million who watched the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. What makes all of this more disappointing is that the trailer for the season 3 became the most viewed trailer for any series on Star Wars in Disney+.

There are always complaints about the wear and tear of the different franchises that start to appear in some properties of Disney. More often, it is mcu the one who is criticized for releasing too many TV series and movies in a short time, but that also applies to Star Wars. When mandalorians debuted in Disney+it was something new, fresh and it was the only television series of Star Wars available. In the years since then, lucasfilm has released an animated series along with the live action series of The Book of Boba Fett, Obi Wan Kenobi, Andor and the promise of more to come in the form of Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

However, there is another factor to consider that may explain the low audience for the third season of mandalorians. First of all, it concerns the choice of the release date. Both previous seasons of mandalorians they arrived towards the end of the year and debuted on a Friday instead of a Wednesday.

This means that the four-day viewership capture included a weekend, when many more people are more likely to be watching TV. Regarding the comparison between season 2 and the season 3, the biggest difference is that season 2 premiered in October 2020, when much of the world was in Covid lockdown, causing a huge increase in all viewership volumes. This is a big reason why the latest numbers aren’t really cause for concern, as the long-term numbers are likely to show that mandalorians it remains as popular as ever.

Via: movievieweb