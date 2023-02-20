There season 3 of The Mandalorian will soon arrive on Disney Plus and will allow us to see how the adventures of Din Djarin, also known as The Mandalorian, and Grogu (or Baby Yoda, if you prefer) continue. More specific plot details are obviously being kept under wraps, but in a new interview with SFX, executive producer Rick Famuyiwa said it’s the most ambitious season to date and talked about how the threat from the Empire keep growing.

Recall that The Mandalorian is set after Return of the Jedi, i.e. after the founding of the New Republic. That said, the remnants of the Empire still fight and we know they will lead to the creation of the First Order in the sequel trilogy. The people in power of the New Republic don’t want to believe the threat is serious, but not everyone agrees. X-Wing pilot Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) seems to be the only one who has any insight into what’s going on in the Outer Rim.

“There’s definitely something that Teva he found out in terms of what the Empire might do, so yeah, I think we’ll definitely see some of that over the course of the season,” Famuyiwa reveals. The producer explains that Moff Gideon has been captured, but there are still remnants of the Empire out there. The Mandalorian season 3 will investigate precisely this threat. The characters in the series don’t know what’s coming, but Teva has a generic idea.

Famuyiwa also says The Mandalorian season 3 is the largest to date, the most ambitious. He also explains however that as much as everything gets bigger and as much as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker are introduced, the fulcrum will always be the relationship between Mando and Grogu.

Finally, here is also the new teaser trailer of The Mandalorian Season 3.