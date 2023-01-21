The The Mandalorian season 3 trailer got the record amount of 83.5 million views in the first 24 hours after posting online.

According to Disney, this is the best result for a Star Wars Disney+ series. The trailer debuted online after appearing on television. Previously, the trailer for the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi it had attracted an estimated 58 million views. It is therefore a clear difference and demonstrates how the new season of The Mandalorian is highly anticipated.

According to Official description of the third season, “The Mandalorian will cross old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.” Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who travels the galaxy with Grogu. The cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The trailer, which you can (re)watch here, focuses on various themes, such as the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu and Grogu’s use of the Force.

In addition to showing a new trailer, Disney has revealed the directors of the third seasonincluding Rick Famuyiwa (former series director), Rachel Morrison (director of photography for Black Panther and Mudbound), Lee Isaac Chung (director of Minari), Carl Weathers (actor of Greef Karga in The Mandalorian) Peter Ramsey (director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Bryce Dallas Howard (director of Mando).

Favreau is once again showrunner and executive producer alongside Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

The third season of The Mandalorian will debut on the first of March.