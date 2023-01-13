The new trailer from the Season 3 Of The Mandalorian finally has one exit date Official: According to ESPN’s announcement, it will be broadcast on January 17, during the Monday Night Football Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 2:00 am Eastern Time.

A few months after the official trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian for the D23 Expo, the television series with Pedro Pascal and Giancarlo Esposito will therefore return to show itself in video shortly, solidifying the hype surrounding one of the currently most fan-favorite shows of Star Wars.

As you will remember, for the new trailer of The Mandalorian we were talking about last Christmas, but then the plans obviously changed internally and the wait was a little longer. Moreover, the move to broadcast it during Monday Night Football is not new for the productions Disneyindeed it is now a tradition.

According to a rumor, there is a real possibility that in the January 17 video we will see the character played by for the first time Christopher Lloydthe Doc Brown of Back to the Futurebut the focus seems to be on Bo Katan Kryze, who in the third season should play the role of antagonist of the Mandalorian.

