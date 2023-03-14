Despite being long awaited, apparently the Season 3 Of The Mandalorian he totaled fewer viewers compared to the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett: the data collected by Samba TV and The Wrap reveal it.

Despite being the most ambitious, the new season of The Mandalorian somehow seems to have missed its target, or maybe we’re starting to really feel a little tired in the fanbase that has so far always welcomed new Disney projects with great enthusiasm.

It is probably no coincidence that the company has so far avoided triumphal tones towards the last episodes of the show with Pedro Pascal, although we have become accustomed to announcements to this effect whenever the numbers allow it, see for example the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney + or that of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Going into the specifics of the surveys, the first episode of the third season of The Mandalorian scored a number of spectators 28% lower than Obi-Wak Kenobi and slightly behind The Book of Boba Fett, as well as 35% lower than the Marvel series.

Clearly we are still at the beginning and the situation could change, but usually the most intense reactions are recorded precisely at the debut and from this point of view The Mandalorian, surprisingly, is not breaking the bank as we expected it could do after the extraordinary results of the first two seasons .