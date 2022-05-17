There season 3 from The Mandalorian has a period of exit official on the streaming platform Disney +revealed on the pages of Vanity Fair magazine: the show will make its debut between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

We will therefore have to wait longer than indicated by Giancarlo Esposito, who was even talking about this summer: obviously the shooting has been completed but the works of post production will still take several months.

The confirmation of the time window, however, does not come as a big news for the leakers, who had already anticipated it correctly for a while along with some details on what we will see in the next season.

After the appearance of a certain character in the season 2 finale and the farewell of one of the protagonists (and we are not referring to Cara Dune by Gina Carano, who was removed for other reasons), it will certainly be interesting to find out what will happen to Mando and the his companions.

The appointment with the new episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney + is therefore set between the end of this year and the beginning of the next. In the meantime, if you haven’t already done so, you should recover the series of Boba Fett.