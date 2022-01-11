The resumed from the Season 3 from The Mandalorian have been postponed due to the Omicron variant: work should have resumed after the Christmas break, but the spread of the virus has prompted producers to buy time.

Producer Dave Filoni has said that the Force is powerful in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but to verify that we will have to short wait for more than necessary: ​​the cast and crew have been put on hiatus and it is not yet known when they will return to the set.

It seems that the decision to stop filming is not due to the positivity of an actor or a staff member, but was made solely as a precautionary measure precisely to avoid such situations, given Omicron’s high contagiousness rate.

However, The Mandalorian is not the only show to have had this type of problem: even the filming of Star Trek: Picard have been stopped and there are apparently several other productions currently on hiatus but without it having been made public.

L’exit of The Mandalorian’s third season is expected to happen towards the end of 2022, unless delays begin to accumulate and compromise the launch window.