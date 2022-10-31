There exit date of the Season 3 from The Mandalorian is set for February 22, 2023, according to a report that is considered reliable and which also talks about when the new trailer from the Disney + series: at Christmas 2022.

Presented a few weeks with the trailer for the D23 Expo, The Mandalorian, will also be broadcast this time at weekly. If the predictions are correct, therefore, the third season should end on April 12, 2023.

As we know, in the course of 2023 two other series set in the Star Wars universe will land on the Disney + platform, namely Ahsoka And Skeleton Crewbut in this case there is not yet an exit window: we only know the order of arrival will be precisely this.

Returning to the trailer, it seems that it will last less than two minutes and will introduce the character played by Christopher Lloyd, a Mandalorian clan leader characterized by a helmet with horns. There will also be room for the rivalry between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze.

That said, as you will remember, confirmation has arrived that Jon Favreau is already working on Season 4 of The Mandalorian, which however will probably be released no earlier than 2024.