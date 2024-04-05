The Mandalorian movie already has a release date

A few months ago, quite interesting news was shared for fans of Star Warsas Disney executives have confirmed a movie called The Mandalorian & Grogu, a film that will follow the characters of the successful series launched for the mouse streaming platform. Only now the production scale will go further, since the budget for this type of productions is always usually higher, and that means greater special effects and even a better implemented story.

Although the announcement was received with enthusiasm, something was missing that many have doubts about, and that is precisely the release date for it, because let's not forget that the star saga has a lot of content on the way, and this will be released before everything announced later. And now, before a new edition of the cinemaconit has been confirmed that users can expect the action and science fiction film on May 22 in theaters around the world.

Something that draws attention is that the next film by The Avengerswhich initially bore the name The Kang Dynasty, but it had to be changed due to the dismissal of Jonathan Majors for his legal problems. Even with this, they are not really competing against anyone, after all it is the same company we are talking about, and one could even have the goal of achieving two box office hits within a few weeks of each other.

The filming of The Mandalorian & Grogu will start in June California and will last several months until early fall. It is not yet known who will return for the film, beyond Pedro Pascal as the voice of the main character and Brendan Wayne / Lateef Crowder as the stuntmen. Giancarlo Esposito has been pushing for him to return in all the interviews he has done, but that does not necessarily mean anything, the return of Katee Sackhoff but it is not guaranteed yet.

