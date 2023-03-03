Jessica Nigri wanted to greet the start of the third season of The Mandalorianmaking a cosplay Of I send but interpreting the character in a way… original. No, this is definitely not the way.

If you have read the analysis of the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, you will know that after the events of the first two seasons, the protagonists of the show are preparing to face a new, exciting adventure that will take them to visit new places and meet other characters.

The American model created the costume herself, even though she mostly used ready-made components which, however, she heavily modified and then finished to make the armor of Din Djarinworn in the series from Pedro Pascal.

Among Jessica Nigri’s most recent creations are her portrayals of Blaidd from Elden Ring, Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer, Pyramid Head from Silent Hill and Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.