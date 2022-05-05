The Mandalorian and the cosplay perfect for it Star Wars DayAnd Kalinka Fox evidently she knows it well: the Russian model has created an excellent interpretation of the Mandalorian!

Sure, the armor has undergone a small change on the chest, but nothing excessive compared to the standards Kalinka has accustomed us to over time. By the way, have you seen her recent portrayal of Caitlyn from Arcane?

“I love the Star Wars universe so much,” wrote the model in her post on Instagram. “I’m working on a really secret new project related to this franchise!”

Staying on the subject of Star Wars, today the leaker Okami took stock of the tie-ins currently in development, such as Jedi Fallen Order 2, but no announcements have arrived.