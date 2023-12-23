idSoftware he would be working on a game based on The Mandalorianthe famous television series set in the Star Wars universe: this is reported by some rumors that have begun to circulate insistently in the last few hours.
In this case the source of the news is a Spanish YouTuber, who apparently received the information from his sources, talking about a possible release of the project between 2024 and 2025obviously provided that the rumors are confirmed to be true.
A few months ago we learned that id Software had started work on the id Tech 8 engine, the new version of its powerful graphics engineand it's clear that a possible The Mandalorian tie-in could take advantage of this technology.
After Marvel's Blade and Indiana Jones…
If the rumors about The Mandalorian game being entrusted to id Software turn out to be true, it would mean that Microsoft is trying to invest significantly on the licensing frontin an attempt to chase Sony down a path that has so far brought in a lot of revenue for the Japanese company, see Spider-Man.
In addition to the already confirmed Indiana Jones (in progress at MachineGames) and Marvel's Blade (Arkane Lyon), in short, there is the possibility that the Redmond house wants to continue working with Disney's intellectual properties, this time trying its hand at the universe of Star Wars.
