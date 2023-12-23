idSoftware he would be working on a game based on The Mandalorianthe famous television series set in the Star Wars universe: this is reported by some rumors that have begun to circulate insistently in the last few hours.

In this case the source of the news is a Spanish YouTuber, who apparently received the information from his sources, talking about a possible release of the project between 2024 and 2025obviously provided that the rumors are confirmed to be true.

A few months ago we learned that id Software had started work on the id Tech 8 engine, the new version of its powerful graphics engineand it's clear that a possible The Mandalorian tie-in could take advantage of this technology.