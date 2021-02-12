The Mandalorian is not spared from scandals, and the most recent of them was the departure of Gina Carano, who was fired from the series due to some comments on her account Twitter.

We still do not know what will become of the role of Face duneBut from what we understand, two things could happen: say she died mysteriously or call a new actress.

Fans of The Mandalorian They are inclined towards the second option, and it seems that they already have their own candidate, directly from the Wwe.

Gina Carano had won the affection of fans thanks to his role as Face duneSo much so that he could even have his own series.

After his dismissal, some fans began to propose actresses to take the role, and fans of the Wwe presented as a candidate for Sonya deville, who in his opinion could do well in The Mandalorian.

Like Gina Carano, the fighter, whose real name is Daria Berenato, was a fighter of Mixed martial arts, and as you can see, it also looks imposing.

‘@SonyaDevilleWWE could literally step into the character of Cara Dune tomorrow and wouldn’t miss a beat.

At the moment we do not know what will happen to the role of Gina Carano in The Mandalorian, so we will have to be patient until they confirm if the character will continue.

If they decide to replace her with another actress, here is an interesting option that could fill the role without much trouble, although there are other possibilities.

A group of fans is already asking for Lucy Lawless to take on the role, although at the moment nothing is certain.

Do you think Disney should definitely draw The Mandalorian to the character with some strange plot or another actress to take the role?

