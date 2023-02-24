Jon Favreau, Director of Star Wars: The Mandalorian joked and expressed some high praise for the delivery in series format of The Last of Us. He even highlighted the popular “protective parent” archetypes, which have become very popular today.

Director of The Mandalorian He commented that he needs to see the last episode of The Last of Us, He does not want spoilers because he really enjoys the brand new installment that is sweeping the HBO platform.

During a quick talk interview, the director was asked The Mandalorian if we will see Din Djarin again in the season 3. To which he responded with emotion:

“Watch it on HBO!”

Source: HBO

He referenced the intrepid role of Pascal. And he praised the careful adaptation made by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the directors of The Last of Us for HBO. So much so that he said the following:

“By the way, it’s a great show. I was on tour, I missed the last one, so I don’t want spoilers. It’s great!”.

He also spoke about the archetype that is currently being built about the longed-for father figure, devoted to caring, is quite popular and in fact, Pedro Pascal, the actor, shines for his performance in this range of roles. This was mentioned by the director of The Mandalorian about:

“It’s amazing how much the market has cornered on this nurturing parent archetype… There’s a core relationship of modeling a nurturing parent in a not very forthcoming relationship.”

Source: HBO

We recommend: The Mandalorian: They ask for dismissal of Pedro Pascal after controversy with Gina Carano

When will the third season of The Mandalorian come out?

It will be out on March 1, 2023.

The director revealed that season number 4 of The Mandalorian it’s already written. Because it is a very careful narrative that works like a gear that responds to every stimulus past, present and even future.

It is a concrete project that does not fail in structural aspects. Commented:

“We had to know where we will lead a fully formed story. That’s why we had it drawn up, Dave. [Filoni] and I, and little by little we started writing each episode. We were writing it during post production. Everything has to feel like a continuation and a complete story.”

So Pedro Pascal has amazing performances in highly curated stories that point to success in various ways.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.