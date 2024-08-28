The actress is known for Alien, Avatar, Ghostbusters and much more. Now, it’s officially part of the Disney film.

The Mandalorian and Grogu – the film that will continue the adventures of the Mandalorian and “Baby Yoda”, moving from the small to the big screen – will be able to count on a very famous face: we are talking about Sigourney Weaver .

Sigourney Weaver’s words

In one interview given to Deadline To celebrate his lifetime achievement award at Venice, Weaver confirmed that his next film will be The Mandalorian and Grogu. Weaver told Deadline that he will shoot the project before debuting in The Tempest (it’s a play).

Sigourney Weaver in Alien

“The other day I met Grogu for the first time“, he explained. Aside from confirming his involvement in the film, Weaver remained tight-lipped about what exactly his role entails, telling Deadline that he “can’t say much about it right now, but it’s fun to bounce around between all these different universes.”

The confirmation that Sigourney Weaver will be part of The Mandalorian and Grogu is actually a quite an important announcement. Obviously the first reason is linked to the talent of the actress, who will surely give an important contribution to the film. Secondly, however, this confirmation is technically the first for the film. No other actor has been confirmed, not even Pedro Pascal, although the latter is obvious given that he is the titular protagonist of the TV series and the film.

Sigourney Weaver in Avatar

Let’s remember that The Mandalorian and Grogu is expected for May 2026 in theaters. It will be the first Star Wars film (although not including the name) since 2019, when The Rise of Skywalker was released.

We also remember that The Mandalorian & Grogu will not include a historical character because his TV series was not liked.