“The Mandalorian 3” premiered on Disney Plus and Star Wars fans couldn’t be more excited. Here we tell you everything that happened in case you missed any detail.

As we have seen, the second season ended with the recovery of peace and honor in Navarro after an intense battle. During the fight, Mando removed his helmet to see Grogu for the first time, but in doing so, he missed the code. So, to redeem himself, he made his way to the living waters below the Mandalor mines.

What happened in “The mandalorian 3×01”?

The first chapter of “The Mandalorian 3” began with a rite between Mandalorians that was interrupted by an attack by a monstrous sea creature. Mando came to rescue them. He seeks redemption, but it will not be easy because not even his people believe that these living waters still exist.

At his stop in Navarro, the protagonist met with Greef Karga, who is now the high magistrate of the city. The character played by Carl Weathers tries to convince him to have a normal life, but is unsuccessful.

At the end of the chapter, Mando crosses the galaxy to the castle where Bo-Katan is to ask for his help. But she is still upset that he lost her lightsaber, so it is anticipated that they will have several run-ins in the future.

Where and at what time to see the series?

“The Mandalorian 3” is an original Disney production, so it can only be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform. Its chapters come out weekly at 2:00 am, in Peru.