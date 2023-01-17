Everything is ready for the return of the series! “The Mandalorians” released the official trailer for its third season, which will arrive via Disney+ in a story that promises to expand the “Star Wars” universe to unexpected places. In this new preview of the show created by Jon Favreau, Mando (Pedro Pascal) assembles a battalion of Mandalorians, while Grogu unleashes his powers by using force. Everything indicates that we will see more action than before.

The series premieres next March 1, 2023 and the images confirm that it will bring scenes with new jedis, in addition to Luke Skywalker. Meanwhile, Lando Calrissian will be back and will meet the stars of the show.