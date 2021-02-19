The mandalorian has been the subject of conversation on social networks, after the dismissal of Gina Carano for her controversial tweets. After this, the course of the third season has been uncertain and fans questioned how much material would be altered by said event.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Lucasfilm planned to find another actress to replace her in the role of Face dune. However, the study informed Indiewire that this alternative was never an option and made it clear that there will be no substitute interpreter.

In fact, the company spokesperson revealed that there was no Gina Carano when several Star Wars series were announced during Disney Investor Day. Some statements that denied the reports about the great plans that supposedly had with the character.

Gina Carano is in the middle of the controversy after knowing her position on her Twitter account. Photo: Disney Plus

Several media postulated that Cara Dune would have greater relevance in the next seasons of The mandalorian and other shows of the same universe. As if this were not enough, they also suggested that he would be part of Rangers of the New Republic.

Gina Carano banned from the Star Wars universe

Previously, Lucasfilm made it clear that the actress will not appear in any of his productions again: “Gina Carano is not currently employed and there are no plans for her to be in the future. However, his posts on social media denigrating people for their cultural and religious identity are abominable and unacceptable. “