The second season of The Mandalorian was well received by Star Wars fans for maintaining the essence of the franchise. In addition, it brought back great characters, such as Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in its last chapters.

The return of the jedi featured the actor’s surprise participation on the set. What the fans did not know were the details about George Lucas’ visit to the set of the fifth episode. In this regard, these were the words of Sam hargrave (Extraction) for Colllider medium.

“I was working on another stage, but I did come by and saw it there. (…) It actually revolutionized filming. It would have been thought that the real Yoda had appeared. I mean, it did. But there were more people there that day than on any other day in any other episode of the entire season, “said the filmmaker.

After these words, he compared the situation as if he were at Comic-Con. “It was crazy,” he emphasized about the exciting experience. It was shared, to some extent, in The Mandalorian special that was released on Disney Plus for Christmas. Then, the photo of Lucas holding Grogu became one of the most commented on social networks.

As for whether Hargrave was tempted to ask Lucas for a selfie, the filmmaker noted: “(George Lucas) just wants to come and see, you know, the fruit of his labor from thirty or forty years ago. Like, let him enjoy it. “

The mandalorian – official synopsis

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the fiction follows in the footsteps of Mando, a bounty hunter belonging to the legendary Mandalorian tribe, a lone gunman who works in the far reaches of the galaxy where he cannot reach the authority of the New Republic.