The Manchurian candidate: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema

The Manchurian candidate is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 20 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2004 film directed by Jonathan Demme, based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Richard Condon and a remake of the 1962 Go and Kill. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The protagonist of the story is Major Bennett Marco (Denzel Washington), a war veteran irreparably marked by the atrocities experienced during the Gulf War. Bennett often thinks about his fellow soldiers and what happened in Kuwait, but he can’t clearly remember the events that involved him and his comrades. Among them is Raymond Prentiss Shaw (Liev Schreiber), son of the greedy Senator Eleanor Shaw (Meryl Streep), who is running for vice president of the United States of America. Shaw’s political ambition, nurtured and controlled by his mother, has forced him to end his relationship with Jocelyne (Vera Farmiga), daughter of political rival Tom Jordan (Jon Voight).

Determined to recover all his memories, Bennett begins to investigate and the clues lead him to Manchurian Global, a powerful company connected to Senator Shaw and very influential in the political field. Bennett begins to remember being subjected to strange experiments, and FBI agent Eugenie Rosie (Kimberly Elise) confirms his guesses. The Manchurian has taken advantage of the war to subject soldiers to brainwashing, zeroing their will and making them pawns to do the dirty work. When Senator Shaw discovers that Bennett has informed Tom of the conspiracy organized by the Manchurian, who can now govern Raymond and push him to obtain the presidency in a coup, the cruel woman will force her son to commit a heinous act against her own will. .

The Manchurian candidate: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of The Manchurian candidate? The film is the remake of Go and Kill (1962) directed by John Frankenheimer. We find great actors like Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber, Meryl Streep, Kimberly Elise, Dan Olmstead, Jon Voight, Jeffrey Wright, Vera Farmiga, David Keeley, Simon McBurney, Paul Lazar, Alyson Renaldo, Adam LeFevre, Robyn Hitchcock, Pablo Schreiber, Tom Stechschulte, Anthony Mackie, Dorian Missick, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Teddy Dunn, Joaquin Perez-Campbell, Tim Artz, Ted Levine, Bruno Ganz, Jude Ciccolella, Miguel Ferrer, John Bedford Lloyd, Joshua Elrod, Dean Stockwell, Stacey Newsome-Santiago. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Denzel Washington as Major Bennett Marco

Meryl Streep as Senator Eleanor Shaw

Liev Schreiber: Raymond Shaw

Jon Voight as Senator Thomas Jordan

Kimberly EliseRosie

Vera Farmiga as Jocelyne Jordan

Ted LevineColonel Howard

Miguel FerrerColonel Garret

Jeffrey WrightAl Melvin

Bruno Ganz: Delp

Pablo SchreiberEddie Ingram

Dean StockwellMark Whiting

Teddy DunnWilson

Anthony MackieRobert Baker

Roger CormanMr. Secretary

Simon McBurneyDr. Atticus Noyle

Jude Ciccolella – David Donovan

Brittany SnowMarcia Prentiss Shaw

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Manchurian candidate on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 20 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.