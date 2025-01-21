“Your brain hasn’t just been washed… It’s been dry cleaned.”

From ‘The Messenger of Fear’

Has anyone seen the movie called The Messenger of Fear, The Manchurian Candidate in English? If not, I recommend it. And I tell you that the first version, the one from 1962, is much better than the 2004 remake.

This Hollywood classic comes to mind for two reasons: the inauguration yesterday of Donald Trump as president of the United States (for the second time!) and the persistence as president of Barça (for the second time!) of Joan Laporta .

The movie goes as follows (no, it’s not a spoiler). During the Korean War of the 1950s, between the Western bloc and the Communist bloc, an American soldier is captured and brainwashed. Released, he returns to his country as a hero. But it turns out that he has been programmed to infiltrate the political world of the United States and, specifically, to assassinate a presidential candidate. All in order to install the rival candidate in the White House, an imbecile manifesto that is not only extremist, but extremely manipulable. In other words, the objective is to install a puppet of communism as president of the United States.

Inevitably, the notion that Donald Trump is a variant of the Manchurian candidate, placed there by his friend Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent, to subvert Yankee democracy, has been proposed more than once. That, on one of his four visits to Moscow, Trump was the victim of brainwashing, or that he was blackmailed, or perhaps that the Russians simply saw that he was a manifest imbecile, manifestly manipulable, and manipulated him.

Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta, together in Yida on the occasion of the Spanish Super Cup final Alberto Estevez / EFE

Se non è vero, è ben trovato. What there is no doubt is that Trump’s electoral victory in November was celebrated in the Kremlin as much or more than in the MAGA bars of Iowa and Alabama. A Russian dream come true: the American system devouring itself, starting with the head.

It is difficult not to fall into the temptation of wondering if the idea is applicable to Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​to Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta. If Trump has been a gift for Putin, Laporta has been a gift for Pérez. At least, if we start from the hypothesis that Pérez would like to end the longest and most intense cold war in the football world by killing Barça’s reputation and leaving the club in ruins.





Let’s put it this way. If putting and keeping Laporta in the presidency of Barça was a conspiracy to destroy the most famous institution in Catalonia, it could not have been done better.

Does it have to be explained? Well, let’s go. Soon.

Messi, to start. Pérez has always envied that Barça, and not Madrid, had the best player of the 21st century in its ranks. And what is the first thing that Laporta does as soon as he becomes president? You know. Send Messi to hell, without even giving him the opportunity to negotiate a reduction in his income.

That there was no money to pay him? Well, there was one to pay a ridiculous amount to the almost expired Lewandowski and to squander on dubious signings, in every sense of the word. “Read my lips”, as the Americans say, read my lips: Vítor Roque.

Then, the stadium case. Laporta and his managers (relatives, old cronies, etc.) grant the reconstruction contract to a Turkish company. Part of the attractiveness of the offer, it is assumed, was the clause that, according to Laporta, stipulated a daily fine of one million euros in case of delay. The established deadline was to complete the first phase of the work on November 29, 2024, coinciding with the club’s 125th anniversary. They already touch more than 50 million euros. Where are they? And when will the faithful be able to return to the Camp Nou? God will know.





And not to mention the famous “levers”, the VIP boxes, the embarrassment of Dani Olmo and other nonsense. What is public knowledge, many suspect, is just the tip of the iceberg, the one that threatens to sink the Titanic Barça.

Well, for legal reasons, among other things, I clarify that I raise the idea of ​​a Madrid conspiracy as a fiction, nothing more, to demonstrate what Joan Laporta’s Barça has reached. I don’t want to believe that there are serious reasons to think it’s true, just as I don’t want to believe that Putin and Trump’s Manchurian plan is. Or am I wrong?