The transfer market in the Premier League is about to start and there are some Manchester United footballers who are ending their contract. Some could renew, while others would have a foot and a half out of the English club.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you who are the players who end their contract with the Red Devils and who will remain as free agents.
One of the players who ends his contract this season is Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian midfielder is still sidelined due to a meniscus injury and has no return date. It seems complicated that he can renew.
the goalkeeper David De Gea His contract with United ends on June 30. However, there is the possibility of renewing, and talks have begun for him to stay for another year defending the three clubs for Manchester.
The 30-year-old striker Wout Weghorstis about to expire contract with Manchester United.
The signed agreement will come to an end on June 30, and there have still been no talks for a possible renewal.
The defender Phil Jones He is another of the Red Devils footballers who will end their contract on June 30.
Thanks to his performance on the pitch, the managers are already negotiating with the English defender to sign for another year.
One of the team’s substitute goalkeepers, Jack Butlandhis contract ends at the end of June, however, it is difficult for there to be a renewal, since his interest would be to go to another club to be a starter.
Another goal to the list, now it’s time to Tom Heaton. The Englishman is injured in his ankle and there is no estimated date for his return.
However, he is liked by the club’s high command, so he would be renewing for another year.
