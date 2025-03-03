Manchester United is still immersed in a crisis that seems to have no end. Rubén Amorim’s team, the whole season inconsistent, consumed another failure on Sunday by being eliminated in the round of 16 of the FA Cup against Fulham on penalties.

After having won the tournament last season, United failed to defend its title and fell to a London team that did not amilate in Old Trafford. Bassey advanced those of Marco Silva in the first part and Bruno Fernandes put the momentary tables before the conclusion of the regulation time. After the extension, Lindelöf and Zirkzee failed their respective releases in the batch from eleven meters. (3-4 after drawing 1-1).

The first half was a real wear. The Fulham, taking advantage of the United States was far from its best version again, inaugurated the score in a ball play stopped at the edge of the break. In the added minute of the first part, Calvin Bassey, who debuted in the FA Cup, made the 0-1 by connecting a corner by Andreas Pereira. The goal was an unexpected blow to those of Old Trafford.

In the second half, Silva’s team tried to react, although the problems were still present. Adama Traoré’s injury, who had to be replaced by Emile Smith-Rowe, seemed further complicating the situation.

It was Bruno Fernandes who rescued his own with an impressive goal from outside the area. The illusion reborn, but bad luck continued to stalk United. Despite the attempts in the final minutes, the score did not move. With the 1-1 draw at the end of the ninety minutes, also after the extension, the match went to the penalty shootout.

Although Casemiro, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored, the failures of Victor Lindelöf and Joshua Zirkzee sentenced the elimination of the ‘Red Devils’. Leno, the Fulham goalkeeper, was erected as the hero by stopping both shots.

This setback is another chapter in a season to forget for the Jim Ratcliffe club, which since its arrival to the entity, maximum shareholder since 2024, has not achieved promised financial or sports stability.

Now, with an eye on the first leg of the eighth of the Europa League against Real Sociedad this Thursday, the pressure on Manchester United increases more and more. The crisis continues and it seems that there is no solution in sight.

For his part, neighbor Manchester City, executioner of the Plymouth in the round of 16 (3-1), will face the Iraola Bournemouth in the FA Cup rooms. The other confirmed crosses are the Preston-Aston Villa and Fulham-Crystal Palace.