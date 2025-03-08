There is no way. After winning the Tottenham in the Premier League, the day of the return of Haland, and overcome the Plymouth in the eighths of the FA Cup Manchester City returned to the streets and has fallen in the league this Saturday in the field of the Notthingham Forest 1-0.

This is the number 15 of the Guardiola team this season, the novena in the Premier League. The lack of consistency of the City is notorious and when it has no problems in defense it has them as a game or aiming. In the stadium of a historic who has returned for his fueros like Forest the PEP painting lacked a mordant, and that played Haland. To attend the Catalan coach, he placed Savinho for one band and Doku on the other, but nothing worked. A goal from Hudson Odoi in the 83rd minute served to bend those of Manchester. A simple long ball towards the right side of the area, a control without opposition and a comfortable auction. The City’s defense looked at him with great passivity.

The City can lose the fourth place this Sunday

In this way, the Forest, third, gets close to those of Guardiola, which are rooms, but with danger of falling more into the classification. If this Sunday the Chelsea defeats the Leicester will be in front of the City and if on Monday the Newcastle expires will also catch him. “It would not be the end of the world if we don’t get into the next Champions,” Guardiola said Friday, as if to remove pressure. But the truth is that if he gets in the squares of the first European competition he will do it after he fights. The fight promises to be found.