It seems that once again Manchester City depends only on itself to win everything it wants this year and it is not ruled out that the club will become stronger in this winter market. However, to do so Guardiola would first have to finalize departures to free up salary margin and balance finances and the coach is very clear about who his three discards are for this mid-season, according to the newspaper. Sport.
The first, and now outside the club, is Zack Steffen, the goalkeeper returns to the United States where he has signed with the Colorado Rapids team, being the third goalkeeper on the squad. Furthermore, there is the case of Sergio Gomez, who do not accumulate even 300 minutes in all competitions, since Pep prefers to place two center backs like Aké or Gvardiol in the left back position before the Spaniard. Finally, it is no secret to anyone that Guardiola does not want Calvin Phillips and City already have offers for him, waiting for the containment team to accept one.
After the club world cup, Manchester City has regained oxygen. Among the results achieved, combined with those of other teams, Guardiola's team has gone from fourth to third position in the Premier League, and they also have a duel pending. Thus, regaining the lead depends solely on them and if that were not enough, the English club is about to recover all its fallen soldiers and in the Champions League they have the simplest round of 16 key of all.
