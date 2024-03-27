The managing director of the Pioneer mine in the Amur region has been charged. The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Amur Region reported this on March 27 in its Telegram channel.

“The first department for the investigation of particularly important cases of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Amur Region has charged the managing director of the Pioneer mine <...> with committing a crime under Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety requirements during work),” the message says.

The court also granted the investigator's request and took the accused into custody.

The investigation believes that the mine director knew that there was a quarry filled with water within the deposit, but ignored this fact. The presence of such reservoirs near mines violates mining safety rules. The defendant should have ordered the mine to be drained, but he did not, which led to erosion of the rock and a collapse at Pioneer.

The department clarified that the investigation into the incident at the mine is ongoing, and a report on its progress was submitted to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin.

On March 18, a collapse occurred at the Pioneer mine, part of Pokrovsky Mine JSC in the Amur Region, due to which 13 people were trapped under the rubble. There was no contact with them.

The authorities of the Amur region have introduced a regional state of emergency. Governor Vasily Orlov said that all forces and means have been mobilized in the region to clear the rubble in the Pioneer mine. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety requirements during work”).

On March 22, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the situation is controlled by the head of the ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, who is provided with updated information about what is happening at the mine every three hours. The Ministry of Emergency Situations hopes that rescuers will be able to reach the miners in the coming days.

Later, on March 24, the government of the Amur region announced that 182 cubic meters were removed from the mine over the past night. m of soil. As of March 26, the first exploration well was drilled at 289 m, the second at 214 m, the fourth at 232 m, and pulp with ice was discovered in the third.

The managing director of Pioneer was detained on March 25. Partner of the Favorit legal center Nikita Muravyov told Izvestia the next day that under Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the detainee may face a sentence of up to seven years in prison.