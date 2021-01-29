The PSOE management board, meeting on Thursday night, ratified Eliseo García Cantó as a candidate for mayor to replace Esther Clavero. The new mayor will be invested in the plenary session that will take place on Wednesday, February 10, shortly after the new socialist councilors, Manuel José Casado, Isabel Gadea and Antonio Sáez, who were in positions 14, take possession of their respective minutes, 15 and 16 on the list that the Socialists presented in the 2019 elections.

The meeting on Thursday, in which the secretary of Organization of the PSRM-PSOE, Jordi Arce, participated, served to constitute the new manager after ordering the regional executive the dissolution of the executive of the Local Socialist Group and suspending Clavero from militancy, who she held the position of general secretary. By legal imperative, the president of the management board must be a member of the Executive Committee of the PSRM and the proposal that has been transferred to the headquarters of Ferraz is that José Velez, member of the regional executive and current government delegate, preside over said manager until an assembly of the socialist militancy is held to elect a new executive and, therefore, a new general secretary.

Meanwhile, the socialist municipal group is already working on the future restructuring of the coalition government with the twelve councilors of the PSOE and the mayor of Podemos-Equo. The socialist mayor admits that his party has experienced turbulent times in recent days, but is convinced that the crisis will be overcome as soon as the new government gets to work. “A stage is closing and we have to look forward, with work and work”, emphasizes García Cantó.

The still councilor for Mobility and Policies for Training and Labor Insertion is not released and it is not yet decided if he will be a full-time mayor. “You have to wait a bit to analyze how the restructuring will be,” he says. It also does not know if it will maintain the powers that it currently has delegated because the new municipal government has to remodel itself and grant powers to the incoming councilors, Manuel José Casado, Isabel Gadea and Antonio Sáez. “All three are very valid people,” said the mayor.