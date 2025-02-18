The latest survey of fund managers that Bank of America has launched reflects an unexpected turn in the positioning of respondents. The macroeconomic perspectives remain positive, without recession on the horizon, and with a Fed that, in the opinion of the managers, will continue to lower the types with peace of mind during the year. However, In February, respondents have pounced on the European Stock Exchange, at the expense of the Americanwith prospects that the first of more joys in the rest of the year. In fact, they recognize that Eurostoxx is their favorite index for 2025, and is no longer the Nasdaq. The reason is that they consider that the US stock market is overvalued as never before since this question was included in the survey in 2001. Background, the commercial war is its great fear, and believe that, in case the Worse scenario on this front, gold is the best asset to have in the wallet.

At a time of high uncertainty, in full negotiations and tariff goings by the Trump administration and the threat of a commercial war, the fund managers that survey Bank of America have chosen to rotate their portfolio in February, leaving aside The American stock market, to bring its money to the European Variable Income. It is a movement that can attract attention, taking into account that macroeconomic perspectives now point to stronger growth in the United States than in the euro zone, but everything can be explained by valuations.

Although the managers have dropped their exposure to liquidity to minimum of 15 years, because they are clear that the moment is positive in general, without a recession in sight (only 6% of the managers expect a hard landing of the world economy in the next 12 months), and with the Federal Reserve by lowering types 2 times in the remainder of the year, the valuations of the US stock market forces them to look for returns in other types of assets. According to the latest survey, The managers see the most overvalued American stock market than has ever beensince this question was included for the first time in the survey in 2001.

Therefore, when asked which stock index believes that it will be the best behave in 2025, the opinion that is repeated most directly to Europe: it is Eurostoxx, for 22% of respondents. Behind is the Nasdaq, secondly, which reflects an important change of opinion in a month, since, in January, the American technological index was the favorite of the managers for the rest of the year.

The fear of the valuations of the American stock market is evident when the managers respond what investment strategies are the ones that consider that they are more “crowded” of investors, which is perceived as a sign of overvaluation: the respondents continue to bet in this regard , with a clear majority (56% of respondents believe it), for the magnificent seven. This demonstrates the fear of a group of companies that have monopolized all the eyes of investors in recent months, and that have reached valuation levels that are already worrisome for investors.

What can shoot the market … and what can sink it

In the last survey, the American bank has asked two questions to the managers to identify which elements that may be most positive for markets, and which are the ones that could affect more negatively. Among the positive catalysts, China stands out on everyone else. The possibility that the Asian giant manages to give an acceleration to its economic growth is what could best sit to markets, according to managersthat place it first in this regard, with 35% of answers.

Behind the possibility that AI ends up generating a rebound in productivity is maintained, and the Fed with its cuts appears thirdly, a fact that, for managers, also has a potential to generate a very positive impact for markets. We must not forget that Fed type drops would support fixed income purchases by investors, while having a positive effect for the stock market, reducing the financing cost for traded companies. Below the previous ones, the possibility that in Ukraine is signed peace, is the fourth event that they consider most positive for the bag, closely followed by the descents of types in the US.

As to The most dangerous for the market, because of the negative impact it can have, the managers are clear: the commercial war. 42% of respondents believe this, while 32% believe that it is more dangerous for a “disorderly rebound in the profitability of the bonds”, a possibility that is closely related to the third most dangerous event at this time: that the Fed begins to raise interest rates.

If the worst possible scenario occurs, that of a total commercial war, the managers are also very clear how active the best will protect their investments: gold. This is expected by 58% of respondents, while the second favorite asset on this front, the US dollar, is only for 15% of respondents.

European managers also want European stock market

The appetite for European assets is not limited to American managers. Bank of America also question those who develop their activity in the old continent and their responses make it clear that the investment turn to European assets does not belong to US professionals. European managers uncover the reasons for capital preferences. The market hopes that the old continent will begin to carbure despite the uncertainty and instability that is presupposed to the European economy.

45% net of respondents expect a stronger European growth in the next twelve months, compared to only 9% last month and the highest level in ten months. The group of professionals who do not contemplate that, neither the commercial war, nor the geopolitical tensions with Russia grows, cloud the economic comeback.

Interestingly, the great trick of recovery will be Germany, which has flirting with the recession from the energy crisis that unleashed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shooting energy prices. Most think that the “German fiscal stimulus as the most likely catalyst.” With the German elections for next weekend, there is no fiscal package on the table, but investors are clear that the coalition government that comes out will have to boost the economy with great plans of spending.

The managers also point to the ECB as another of the growth levers thanks to their flexibility of monetary policy. It means that Lagarde will not stop the descent of types provided during this exercise, despite the threat of inflation. 59% net of European investors expect less inflation in Europe in the coming months.

European investors see growth potential in long -term European income. 66% net of the participants expects more short -term profits for the European Variable Income from its current historical maximum (compared to 44% last month) and 76% net projects a bullish potential for the next twelve months (compared to 56 %).

The key will be in upward revisions in earnings by the action of European companies. Banks are the most popular sector, small capitalization companies remain little dear. 28% net of respondents see a greater bullish potential for European cyclical That small capitalization companies have a lower performance than those of large size, the most pessimistic reading of the last six months. Banks have exchanged their place with insurance to become the most raised sector in Europe for the first time since July 2023.

The cyclical sectors continue to dominate the infraponderations, being retail and the least preferred car. Germany remains the preferred Variable Income Market in Europe, while Switzerland is the least appreciated.