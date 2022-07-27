The parties would agree: the player who earns 9 million a season wants to work with Mourinho, Pinto and Campos, manager of PSG, have opened up to the possibility of a loan with a right, which becomes an obligation to redeem under certain conditions …

If three clues prove this time, Roma is really close to Georginio Wijnaldum. The first clue: on Monday in Trigoria there was his manager. The second: the Dutchman was among the first to put “like” on the posts of the presentation of Dybala. The third: Dan and Ryan Friedkin have been reported in Paris since yesterday. Nobody knows, because the presidents’ agenda is always top secret, what they are doing but we only know, according to “Il Tempo”, that the flight that from Nice should have landed in Naples then headed to Paris. From Rome, of course, mouths sewn, but it seems that the Friedkins were planning a few days of vacation in Capri and the Amalfi Coast and then changed their destination at the last minute. Not for vacation, but for work. See also Real Madrid, Barça and Athletic Club present an alternative to CVC financing

good relations with the psg – Relations with PSG and, in particular, with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, are excellent and are not just about football and the pitch. Considering that Wijnaldum earns nine million a season, and that Roma want to borrow him without reaching such a salary, only good relations between the owners can unlock the deal. And this is what the Friedkins, who are very active with Pinto in this transfer window, are trying to do.

THE FORMULA – Also because all the other parties agree: the player wants to come to Rome and work with Mourinho, Pinto and Campos, manager of PSG, have opened up to the possibility of a loan with a right, which becomes an obligation to redeem under certain conditions. Now all that remains is to find an agreement on the salary for next season. The player is in a hurry, Roma too, news is expected in the next few hours. See also Schmeichel announces the challenge at the "European Conference"

July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 11:01 am)

