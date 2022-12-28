The former manager of the PSPV, Francisco Martínez, has affirmed that a construction company, Gigante de Edificaciones y Obras, paid electoral expenses for the campaign of the Valencian socialists in 2007. Martínez has indicated the person in charge of Finance for the party, Pepe Cataluña, as the author of the diversion of invoices that the PSPV should have paid and that Gigante ended up paying. “Catalonia knew that these jobs were not going to be paid for by the party but by any other company,” he said before the judge.

According to Martinez’s testimony, first before the Civil Guard and then before the judge, himself received instructions from Catalonia so that the providers of electoral expenses “issue invoices in the name of Gigante”, which is part of Jaime Febrer’s business group.

The statements by Francisco Martínez are part of the call Azud case, which investigates the alleged commission of the crimes of bribery, influence peddling, prevarication, fraud in contracting and documentary falsification and which implicates both leaders of the PP and the PSOE. The case is, for the moment, divided into seven pieces. The latest derives from a report by the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard that outlines a plot of irregular financing of the Valencian socialists in the 2007 and 2008 campaigns. However, the judge does not prosecute this crime, the electoral crime , since in those years it was not typified in the Penal Code.

Even though the judicial course of the maneuvers of the Valencian socialists is impossible, the agents point out how the mastermind of the plot of the Azud case, the businessman Jaime Febrer, diverted money from one of his companies so that it would pay various suppliers of the socialists who they made balloons, t-shirts, caps, backpacks and other merchandising items for the 2007 campaign. The UCO also exposes how another company, Facsa, covered some of the expenses of the 2008 general campaign.

The manager of the Valencian Socialists, who worked for the PSPV until 2011, declared last October and argued that he did not have the capacity to contract and that he “believes” that it was Catalonia itself who carried out the orders with the suppliers. In addition, he maintained that he found out about the diversion of the invoices when one of the companies that carried out the merchandising demanded payment. According to his version, “there were expenses that were not paid by the party, but by a company called Gigante.”

The judge took a statement from those responsible for the companies that carried out the work for the Valencian socialists and that finally received payment from the construction company. “The jobs that were invoiced were real jobs that were done for the socialist party,” said one of them, who also maintained that this was done at the direction of the PSPV “so that we could collect it with less delay.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The UCO report indicates that the Gigante company, owned by Febrer himself, received money from another of the group’s companies to pay the invoices issued by advertising and merchandising firms that worked for the Valencian socialists. According to the agents, these payments would be “bites” in exchange for awards and focus on one, the development of an urban operation in the Alicante municipality of Jijona that was never developed. In any case, the agents maintain that for this project Febrer paid close to 484,000 euros to the PSOE supplier companies between May and August 2007. In addition, they believe that the PSPV also benefited from the award of section E of the Júcar-Vinalopó transfer and that the company Construcciones Luján paid another 120,060 euros of electoral expenses. The UCO links these awards with the financing of the party through the payment of electoral expenses and thus sustains the accusation of bribery of which its leaders are accused.

In their investigations, they also point to another business group, the Gimeno group, which, according to what they indicate, through one of its companies, Facsa, would have taken charge of the payment of 70,000 euros of other electoral expenses produced in the 2008 campaign. The president of the group, Enrique Gimeno, is the confessed author of the irregular financing of the PP.

This piece of Azud case It derives from the main cause, which investigates the bribes collected by the former deputy mayor of the Valencia City Council, Alfonso Grau, who, according to the UCO, received two million euros in commissions. It is also investigating the brother-in-law of the mayoress Rita Barberá, the lawyer José María Corbín, of whom the agents indicated that “80% of the income” of his office came from “illicit commissions disbursed as a result of various adjudications or decisions of the Valencia City Council or of any of its public entities, mainly in urban matters”. According to the Civil Guard, Corbín received about 600,000 euros from the businessman Jaime Febrer.