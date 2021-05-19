The manager of the famous Russian stylist and TV presenter Alexander Rogov, Alexander Ivanov, was recently detained in a drug case. He himself told about this on his page on the social network. Instagram…

According to Ivanov, the arrest took place several weeks ago. “They detained me on the street, on the basis that, according to“ internal operational information, ”I am a drug carrier. They twisted, pushed, handcuffed me – all this for my attempt to call one of my friends, ”wrote the manager. He added that police officers conducted a search on the spot and in front of attesting witnesses, and not at the police station thanks to his friends and a passing blogger. However, the search did not give anything, Ivanov was released.

Rogov himself spoke about what had happened to his manager. “This is tough … Here’s how to be? Who should be responsible for these actions? ”He commented on Ivanov’s post.

