The case of Bollywood actress Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput) is still being investigated. Recently, the CBI questioned Pawan, the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput’s farm house. At the same time, Pawan has made many shocking revelations in an interview. According to media reports, Pawan told that- ‘Riya Chakraborty used Sushant’s money to meet his expenses and for the property’. According to Pawan, Sushant’s CA Rajat Mewati told him that Sushant was sleeping and Riya Chakraborty was partying. Whenever I saw Shovik, I saw him drunk or smiling.

According to sources, Pawan also said in this interview that – ‘Shruti Modi started coming from the month of July in 2019, after Riya Chakraborty’s arrival, her trips to the island had increased. Riya used to handle all the expenses of Sushant. When Sushant got information about the expenses incurred by Riya from his account, he was very angry. Riya often came here with Sushant. Last year, a day before Riya’s birthday, I saw Riya’s family. There was also a girl with Shovik Chakraborty ‘.

Let us tell you that more than 3 months have passed since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but till now the real reason for his death is not known in this case. CBI is continuously doing its work in the investigation of this case. On September 9, Riya Chakraborty has also been arrested in the case of drugs. At the same time, Riya has named 25 people associated with Bollywood who take drugs. Prior to Riya, his brother Shovik has also been taken into custody by the police. The CBI’s interrogation of all the people associated with Sushant’s case continues.