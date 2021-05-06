The Moscow Presnensky Court arrested the Vechny Zov hotel manager after a fire that killed two people. This was reported on May 6 by the press service of the court.

She will be in custody until July 4.

“The Presnensky District Court of Moscow has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention against Evgenia Valerievna Chumakolenko, accused of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. “, – it was said in the message.

The fire in the hotel “Vechny Zov” broke out on the night of May 4. The fire occurred in a building on 6th Kozhukhovskaya Street, it was assigned a second, increased, difficulty rank.

As a result of the incident, two people died, another 12 were injured and were hospitalized. Among the victims, eight people are minors.

The priority version of the cause of the fire is called a short circuit, which occurred due to improper use of the building.