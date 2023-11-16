Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:03



The Government in Valencia has changed direction, but the management in the Torrevieja Health Department remains the same. They had to pilot a difficult rescue for the public management of the Health Department and, yesterday, those responsible once again showed their management chest before the mayors of the municipalities to which they pay attention. According to management data, for example, the average waiting time in the Emergency Department has been reduced compared to 2022. The average waiting time is 85 minutes in July compared to more than 200 in July 2022.

But, before the councilors of the Vega Baja coast, they also presented data on the improvement at the healthcare level: the center has quadrupled the radiological tests requested in 2023 compared to the previous year. Surgical interventions have also increased, as of October 2023, compared to the previous year, going from 10,551 to 10,606 with “rigorous control of surgical planning to improve these figures” and “the rate of operations without hospital admission is at almost 80%.

Outpatient consultations, the doctors explained, have gone from 146,000 to 183,000, reducing the ratio of successive appointments.

Pharmacy Module



As for infrastructure, next year priority will be given to the execution of the expansion of outpatient clinics, a rehabilitation gym, a pharmacy area and new spaces for doctors on duty, according to the Ministry. In the case of the Pharmacy module, however, they ignore that their tender was void and that the specifications to hire it will have to be redone. The plan was to establish this expansion in a prefabricated module in a courtyard of the hospital.

In Primary Care, the expansion of the Orihuela Costa and Guardamar centers stands out. An issue that is also striking, since the current Oriolano government team now rejects the expansion that the previous Consell de Ximo Puig left ready for public tender because “it would generate an unexpected traffic problem in Aguamarina due to lack of parking.”

In this sense, the mayor, Pepe Vegara, held a meeting last week at the Ministry of Health in Valencia to pressure the regional administration to modify its criteria so that the Oriolano coast could receive a second health center.

The proposal that Vegara conveyed to those responsible for the Department is that his solution would be to locate the supposed new center on a municipal plot in the La Ciñuelica urbanization. Right there, his predecessor, Emilio Bascuñana, already defended that this second center should be there. An announcement that was understood by the opposition at that time as a maneuver to put pressure against the process of reversion to public management of the Torrevieja hospital.