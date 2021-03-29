The investigation will identify those responsible for the accident in the Suez Canal, which was blocked for six days by the container ship Ever Given, which stood across the channel. This was announced on March 29 at a press conference by the head of the Suez Canal Department, Osama Rabia.

“The Suez Canal is not to blame for the accident, it is the injured party,” he said.

At the same time, Rabia indirectly blamed the captain for what happened. He noted that strong winds never closed the channel.

“But do not forget that the first person in charge and the one to steer the ship is the captain. The pilot performs an advisory function, but the final decision remains with the captain, ”he added.

Earlier that day, Admiral Mohab Mamish, adviser to the Egyptian president for the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, said the captain of the ship Ever Given was responsible for the incident in the canal. He added that the country’s authorities will demand compensation from the owner of the container ship.

On March 23, the Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground in the south of the Suez Canal, blocking traffic. The ship’s operating company Shohei Kisen attributed the incident to strong winds.

It was noted that there are over 20 thousand heavy containers on board, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class, with a length of 400 m and a width of 59 m.

On March 29, the container ship was removed from the shallows, the ship, with the help of tugs, began to move north towards the lakes for technical inspection.

The Egyptian Embassy in the Russian Federation said that traffic along the canal was restored. As the press secretary of the diplomatic mission Ahmed Abd Almoez noted, the passage of the detained ships will take three days.

The first ships to start moving were Maersk Esmeraldas and Ever Globe, which were located between the northern and southern branches of the canal in the Big Bitter Lake.